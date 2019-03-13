The March Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Urijah Stafford, Anna Hearn, Jaxson Gideon, Allie Hays, Carsten Winsett, Wyatt Hill, Jakori Dodson. Back row: Michela Macri, Noah Gascon, Sadie Lee, Barrett Nunneley, Sophie Harris, Emma Cox, Lilly Bittner. Not Pictured: Greyson Brown, Matthew McCart. They were recognized at our Wednesday with Wilbur assembly for respecting property. They received a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s.