Dorothy Mae Piper Sandstrom was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Carlock, Illinois, and departed this life March 10, 2019.

She was born to Theodore and Mildred (Miller) Piper.

She married Emil Sandstrom in Eureka, Illinois.

She is survived by her husband; daughters and son-in-law: Lowery and Victoria Holland of Sparks, Shirley Sandstrom of Shawnee; sons: Dennis Simpson of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Allen, James and Johnny Simpson of Bloomington, Illinois; sisters: Shirley, Selvey, Patricia Hart, Caroline Strouse, Una Hemstreet, Linda Kaufman and Sue Frank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Roberta Davis, Nellie Davis, Mildred Chambers, Jenny Frank and Kris Karcher, brother Ted Eichelberger and four brothers-in-law; sons, Michael and Roger Sandstrom; daughter, Helen Simpson; grandson, Roger Moutaw and great grandson, Zackery Sandstrom.

She had 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She retired from Eureka Company in Bloomington, Illinois. She was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and served as president. She loved serving as flag carrier in parades as a member of that organization.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 15, at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

