Thieves that broke into Bartlesville westside neighborhood autos over the weekend were looking for two things — unlocked cars and items of value to sell or keep.

The vehicle thefts may but not be related but one theme is common: unlocked cars will not lead to good results.

One family discovered their car had been burglarized after a child went out to the car to retrieve his backpack, said Sgt. Rick Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department.

When the child opened his backpack, school supplies and electronic equipment were missing, said Warring. The missing items were valued between $200 and $1,000.

“There’s no way to tell if it’s the same person or not. It appears they were trying car doors. Were they related? There’s no way to tell,” Warring said.

“People need to lock their vehicles. The weather is getting warmer, and more people are going to start walking around. We have had this problem the last couple of years. After dark, an individual or group will walk around after dark checking car doors. Very seldom do we have forced entry into vehicles. The majority of the time it is entry into unlocked cars.”

Warring said the procedure is known on the street as car hopping.

“They are looking for purses, guns, wallets and cash … anything that is of value. In the old days you could leave a gun in the gun rack with the doors unlocked,” said Warring. “They will try 50 car doors, and if they find a gun, wallet or purse, it’s worth it. Car owners often get in a hurry, leave stuff in their car and forget to lock it.”