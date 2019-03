Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane about one mile east of SH-102 South (mm 179) in Pottawatomie County from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at this location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for surface repair. Drivers can expect delays and congestion and should plan extra travel time.