Melvan Laurence Boyer, 82, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died March 12, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (McManigal), and five children: Robert Dell Boyer (Kyra L.) of Edmond; Cindy Ann Fish (Lee) of Oak Park, Illinois; Shelley Lynn Cormack (Scott) of Midwest City; Stephanie Kay Ousley (Paul) of Springfield, Missouri; and Jeffrey Laurence Boyer (Paula) of Springfield, Missouri; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Melvan was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Shawnee to John Laurence (“J.L.”) and Lillian Elizabeth (Starkey) Boyer.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1954. He attended Tulsa University, Bacon College and Oklahoma Baptist University. He retired in 2001 from American Ingredients Co. at Grandview, Missouri. He was past president of Clay County Sportsman Club, past president of Kansas City Coatings Society, and was featured in the American Paint Digest. He was a member of the American Association of Cereal Chemists, Ducks Unlimited and the Missouri Historical Society. He was a member of the Quarterback Club, an Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation board member, chairman of fundraising for the Mineral Water Bowl, and on the Excelsior Springs Historical Museum Board. There will be a memorial service at a later date.