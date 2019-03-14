Pop-country receives endless amounts of contempt. This is, admittedly, an easy thing to do. There is little appeal to a four-chorded twanging guitar with a southern drawl painted over the vocals. Easily dominating the radio, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Luke Bryan all have this formula mastered, ditching the power and sound of traditional country for a more mainstream approach. While Maren Morris was originally an artist with more of a country flair, the pop sound is starting to seep its way into her music.

“GIRL” is Morris’ second album. After her big pop-hit with Zedd, “The Middle,” she seems to have committed more towards this commercial sound. At times, this album could hardly even be considered “country,” as most of these songs ditch many of the raw and southern roots of the genre. If the occasional jangling guitar was absent from this record, there would be hardly any reason to consider this country at all.

While shortcomings seem omnipresent, the biggest comes in the production. In almost every track, there is so much empty space, giving the songs a very hollow sound. Ironically, the only channel that doesn’t have enough room to breathe is the vocals. Morris often sounds compressed and restricted, strangely having some form of vocal effect applied in some of what could have been her more soaring moments. This decision is absolutely baffling, as Morris has a decent vocal prowess, displaying a fun and youthful tone. All of this personality is completely stripped when the production is so compacted. Primary producer, busbee, has worked with her previously and these problems were not quite as profound. Why they became glaring in “GIRL” is baffling.

Before further assaults are taken on this release, one song does actually connect. “All My Favorite People,” featuring Brothers Osbourne, is a halfway decent country song. Most compliments may go to Brothers Osbourne themselves, as the guitar from John Osbourne is outstanding. The vocals from TJ Osbourne provide a nice low-end to the track, as Morris holds her own. She belts the chorus with fervor, and the production from busbee allows her to do this.

Lyrically, there is nothing to discuss, past the complete substantial absence. Despite this being a fairly “fun” release, the lack of intriguing storytelling drags the album down. Frequent eye-roll inducing moments crop up, such as in the track “A Song For Everything.” The track deals with the topic of how powerful music can be, which is a beyond valid statement, but yet the way it is tackled is silly at best. Rather than expressing love for music, Morris seems to be slightly condescending in her appreciation of it. Not to mention a random near-jab at Coldplay, as she reminiscence back to when they “still played clubs.” This sort of flaccid songwriting just corrupts the whole album.

Despite many misfires, there are a few scattershot highlights that do keep the release from becoming truly awful. This being said, they cannot prevent it from being bad.

Rating: 4/10

Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Rogers State University. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.