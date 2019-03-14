Penny Arlene Wilson-Faxon, 57, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born July 31, 1961, to Harold “Wayne” and Joyce (Beal) Wilson in Shawnee.

Penny was raised in Shawnee and attended Earlsboro Public Schools where she excelled in basketball.

She was a proud member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe. Penny had many hobbies, including writing stories, poetry, singing, she loved to study God’s word and giving to others.

She was preceded in death by father, Harold “Wayne” Wilson; one granddaughter, Rhonda Arlene; one grandson, Samuel Drywater; and brother, Kenny Webb.

Survivors include her two daughters, two sons and one son-in-law, Sherry and Larry Drywater of Newalla, LaChrista Kelough of Tecumseh, Robin Meely of Shawnee, and Manuel Kelough of Salina; six grandchildren; mother, Joyce Roberts of Meeker; step-mother, Jeanie Wilson of Shawnee; two sisters, Angela Whited of Shawnee, and Carla Parker of Ardmore; one brother, J.W. Wilson of Meeker; two step-brothers, Kenton Webb and Hugh “Scooter” Webb; and other extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Earlsboro Indian Baptist Church with Reverend Galen Greenwalt and Ellis Rolette officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

