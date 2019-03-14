STAUNTON, VA — Sydney Mullen of Chandler, was named to the Fall 2018 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.

Students named to the Honors List earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County; and online.