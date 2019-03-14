Spring is almost upon us, and Ardmore’s first major outdoor event of the year is just over two weeks away. Taste of Ardmore will return from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, to Main Street in downtown Ardmore.

Jeff DiMiceli, general manager of the Ardmore Main Street Authority, said that while the event has been running for several years, it’s current incarnation began around seven years ago.

“That’s when we took a whole new direction with it,” DiMiceli said. “We really tried to get more people involved, and make it a bigger event that was more fun and family friendly. We’ve just been tweaking it a bit since then, and I think we have some really good things this year.”

DiMiceli said this year would include about 15 different food vendors offering a variety of items. There will also be multiple merchants, organizations and even a caricature artist in attendance. The Blue River Car Club will be holding a car show, and local band Sun Valley Station will perform a couple sets throughout the evening.

“We’re doing the entertainment completely different from what we’ve done the last few years,” DiMiceli said. “In years past we’ve had two or three different entertainers, but this year it’s going to be Jeff Hobbs and his new band called Sun Valley Station.”

He said the main stage for the band will be located right outside of the office of The Ardmore Main Street Authority located inside the Tivoli Theater.

DiMiceli added that Taste of Ardmore will also include a special area for kids as well. Among the attractions to this area will be a bounce house, face painting and cartoon characters milling about posing for photos with fans.

DiMiceli said that admission to the event, the concert, and the car show is free. However there will be a charge for food, drinks, and activities like the bounce house.

“We’ll be selling tickets, and people can buy them onsite that night,” DiMiceli said. “Tickets are $1 a piece, and they can use it as money at the different vendors.”

He said the cost at all the various vendors would be minimal, and that proceeds would be used to help offset expenses of the event.

“This will be a great time for people that maybe haven’t seen each other in a long time to get together and just sit outside enjoying the Southern Oklahoma weather,” DiMiceli said.



