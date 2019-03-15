Outreach ministries open in Jay

The New Life Outreach in Jay is now open for church services at 2 p.m., on Sundays.

The facility, at 307 South Eighth Street, next to Nana's Cafe, is an outreach of NewSong Church in rural Grove.

The facility will host a drug and alcohol treatment program, a food bank, a First Nations Outreach and Sunday services.

For more information, persons interested may contact Tom Van Hoose at 918-801-6729 or Tara McCurley at 918-837-1550.

Cameron's Living Room Reset in Kansas

Kirk Cameron will bring his Living Room Reset Tour - an Event on Marriage and Parenting, at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 23, to the Kansas High School Event Center in Kansas.

He will be accompanied by worship leader Matt Hammitt, formerly Sanctus Real, and Harborside Music.

The event is hosted by officials from LifePoint Fellowship Church in Kansas.

Tickets range from $15 for group to $150 for super VIP (which includes tour bus flash party.

Tickets may be purchased at http://bit.ly/kirkcameronkansasokla. For more information, persons interested may visit http://bit.ly/kirkcameronKSOkinfo.

Parenting Love & Logic

A course of Parenting - the Love and Logic Way will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, March 26, April 2, 9, 23, 30 and May 7, at Southside Church of Christ in Jay.

The course helps put the "fun" back in parenting and grandparenting by helping adults learn to raise "responsible children the Love & Logic Way."

The free workshop is open to the public. Childcare is available upon request. Persons interested may register online by emailing richardsoncraig957@gmail.com or call 479-530-3893.

Southside Church of Christ is located at 1506 South Main (Highway 59 South), in Jay.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 9 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Taste of Grace

Taste Of Grace, a free soup outreach ministry, organized by members of Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday, at the church.

The event is designed to provide soup to anyone, no questions asked. No preaching, just "made from scratch soup."

The church is located 400 South Main, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-4063.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.