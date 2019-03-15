DALE – The Dale Pirates fell 7-5 in their season opener Thursday.

Christian Heritage trailed 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning when Caleb Janssen hit a grand slam to give the Crusaders the lead.

Christian Heritage struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Dale responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Jono Johnson singled and drove in David Herring for the Pirates’ first run of the 2019 campaign. Jared Rogers stole home as Connor Kuykendall stole second to bring Dale even at 2-2. Kuykendall then scored on an error by the Christian Heritage pitcher and the Pirates led 3-2 after four innings.

The Pirates took a 5-2 advantage on a Rogers’ double that scored Bryce Crawford and David Herring.

Herring had a team-high two hits in the loss.

Cooper Hunt started on the mound but did not factor into the decision for Dale. Hunt went four innings and struck out five.

Ryan Haney took the loss for the Pirates.

Dale (0-1) will play in the Tuttle Tournament March 20-23.