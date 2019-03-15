“And all of us, with unveiled faces, seeing the glory of the Lord as though reflected in a mirror, are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another; for this comes from the Lord, the Spirit.” - (2 Corinthians 3:18)

When we look in a mirror, we supposedly see ourselves. We look in a mirror to be sure we are ready to go out in public. We look in a mirror to decide if we should shave or put on make-up.

We basically look in a mirror to see what might be out-of-order. Unfortunately, many people only see what is out-of-order, and rarely see their best qualities. Do we see who we really are?

St. Paul, quoted above, wrote that we see the glory of God as if in a mirror, obscured by a veil. “Veil” can also be translated “curtain” or “shroud”. Once the veil is removed we can look in a mirror and see the glory of God in our reflection. Let’s look at the back story.

Moses would go up the mountain to speak with God, and when he would come back down, his face shined so brightly, the people were frightened.

So, Moses covered his face with a veil, unless he was speaking to the people for God. What Moses was covering was the glory of God that had been placed on him. The people were not ready or able to receive that glory but could see it in Moses. (See Exodus 34:29-35)

Now fast-forward to Jesus praying on the mountain with Peter, James, and John (See Luke 9:28-36).

At what is known as the Transfiguration, Jesus’ entire being is described as glowing with radiant light while He was speaking with what appear to be Moses and Elijah raised from the grave in brilliant light.

Now go back to the 2 Corinthians quote above. We can see the glory of God in us, once the veil is removed. The veil is the darkness that is always trying to separate us from the love of God.

The veil prevents us from seeing God at work in us, and the fact that we are able to grow in grace each day, until we reach the fullness of God (“being transformed from one degree of glory to another”).

Darkness does not want you to realize that you are a wonderful creation of God and that God only wants what is best for you. Darkness only wants you to see what is wrong with yourself. Darkness wants to prevent you from reaching your potential. Darkness wants you to fail; miserably.

The Light of God wants you to succeed. Light wants you to reach your potential.

Light wants you to see that you are a wonderful creation of God. Invite the Light of Christ into your life and begin removing the veil that keeps you from seeing just how wonderful you really are.

