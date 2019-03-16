There was a great turnout Thursday in the Town of Pink for Pink Day.

The Pink Senior Center provided lunch and Chesapeake Energy Arena brought Pinkitzel cupcakes, planted three trees, and there were ticket giveaways for a Pink concert and a Thunder game. Performances by the Thunder Drummers and Thunder Girls also were part of the event in honor of musician and singer Pink, who is coming to the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on March 23.

As part of the festivities, the Town of Pink in Pottawatomie County declared Thursday, March 14 as “Pink Day.”