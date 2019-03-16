Defending Class 6A state champion Tulsa Union scored three first-half goals and made them stand up for a 3-0 victory over Shawnee Friday night at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

“We had some chances to score but we couldn’t put one in the back of the net,” Shawnee head coach Jason Merrell said. “I am super proud of the kids. We lost to them 10-0 last year.

“They were very tough and physical on our forwards, but we definitely gave them everything we had.”

Shawnee goalkeeper Sebastion Rodriguez fashioned nine saves.

Union’s only loss this season came to Jenks.

Shawnee, 6-1, will be idle until a March 26 match at Owasso.

Shawnee’s girls also lost a 3-0 decision to Tulsa Union.

Note;:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.