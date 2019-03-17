Long-time Ardmore resident, Janice Manley, 97, died peacefully March 15, 2019, at her home north of town. Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with her son-in-law, Wayne Fagala and Bro. Terry Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow at Bomar Point cemetery, Wilson. Visitation will be at Craddock Funeral Home Sunday afternoon from 3-4 p.m.

Gloria Janice Lasley was born Nov. 28, 1921, to Randolph Lasley and Jewell Taylor Lasley at her Lasley grandparents’ home in Mountain View. She attended area schools where her mother was the teacher and graduated from Ardmore High School with the class of 1939. Janice earned a teaching degree from Southeastern State College at Durant and taught for 24 years in many local schools including Claypool, Wilson and Lone Grove, before retiring from Ravia in 1985. She also worked for the Carter County Welfare Department as a case worker.

On Dec. 19, 1945, Janice met Charles M. Manley. They married March 24, 1946, at First Orthodox Baptist Church, which is now Trinity, where she was a member. Nurturing family and friends was Janice’s passion and in 1953, with the help of her mother, she organized Bide-A-Wee, to cultivate and encourage friendships among her peers. Bide-A-Wee sisters still meet on a monthly basis in Ardmore. In 1970, the Manley family moved to Tishomingo, where Charles owned the Chevrolet dealership for 7 years and Janice began teaching at Ravia. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Tishomingo, where she enjoyed the community and made more deep friendships. They eventually moved their home back to Ardmore. Janice loved the Lord, her family, her church, her Bide-A-Wee sisters, and shopping. She never tolerated cheating at cards and made the best meat dip ever. She will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death were her parents Ran and Jewell Lasley, her husband Charles, on March 29, 2004, her brother Joe Lester Lasley and his wife Dorothea Lasley Smith.

Survivors include three children, Randy Manley and wife Kellie of Texas City, Texas, Kathy Nan Fagala and husband Wayne of Ardmore and Richard Manley of Buffalo, Wyo.; 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Jerry Manley Eddington of Madill and Oleta Manley of Springer, 8 nieces and nephews, two close cousins, Trooper Taylor of Wichita Falls and Johnetta Talley of Anadarko and a host of friends.

Pall bearers will be her grandsons: Chuck Manley, Adam Fagala, Daniel Fagala, David Fagala, Colter Manley, Zane Luke Manley and honorary bearer, Mark Fagala, who is active duty, US Army.

The family wants to express their sincere thanks to Cross Timbers Hospice, Tina and Pam, for their kindness to us all.

Memorials may be made to Reaching Souls International, 12625 South Portland Ave., OKC, OK 73170.

