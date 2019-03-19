ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 9 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons interested may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

WED. ONGOING

Taste of Grace

Taste Of Grace, a free soup outreach ministry, organized by members of Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday, at the church.

The event is designed to provide soup to anyone, no questions asked. No preaching, just "made from scratch soup."

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-4063. Trinity Baptist Church is located at Fourth and Main, Grove.

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - noon every Wednesday and Saturday (May to October) at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Cheryl Franklin, market manager, at beemanhollowfarm@gmail.com

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

TUE. 03.19

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 5 to 28, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

Teen Tech

A Teen Tech gathering will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at the Grove Public Library. During the event teens will create “cool stuff” using a 3-D pen.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

DelCo Genealogical Society

Members of the Delaware County Genealogical Society Meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

TUE. 03.19 to

Seventh Annual Soup & Sermon

The Seventh Annual Soup & Sermon series, sponsored by the Grove Ministerial Alliance, will take place on Tuesdays, now to April 16 during the lenten season.

The event includes a free soup meal, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and worship from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m. Speakers represent various churches within the Grove community.

The series takes place in the West Wing at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Road, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-5148.

WED. 03.20

Kids’ movie at the Library

A children’s movie will be shown at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at the Grove Public Library. It will include free popcorn.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

THU. 03.21

Understanding Alzheimers/Dementia

A session on understanding Alzheimers and Dementia will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Grove Public Library. The class is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

Art Club at the Library

An art club for children 6 to 11, will take place at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

FRI. 03.22 to 03.31

I and You added to Playmakers schedule

I and You, a story by Lauren Gunderson, has been added to the Playmaker's spring schedule.

The production is about two smart, word-loving, authentically offbeat teen characters who will be hard to forget in a script that transcends the predictable.

Performances take place March 22 to 31. Shows include Friday to Sunday, March 22 to 24, Tuesday, March 26, Thursday, March 28, and Sunday, March 31. Tuesday to Saturday shows take place at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain call.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students upper elementary through college. Group rates are available. To reserve seats for the limited run, persons interested may contact 918-786-8950 and leave a message. A volunteer will confirm the reservation. Tickets may also be reserved at groveplaymakers@yahoo.com.

SAT. 03.23

Cameron's Living Room Reset in Kansas

Kirk Cameron will bring his Living Room Reset Tour - an Event on Marriage and Parenting, at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 23, to the Kansas High School Event Center in Kansas.

He will be accompanied by worship leader Matt Hammitt, formerly Sanctus Real, and Harborside Music.

The event is hosted by officials from LifePoint Fellowship Church in Kansas.

Tickets range from $15 for group to $150 for super VIP (which includes tour bus flash party.

Tickets may be purchased at http://bit.ly/kirkcameronkansasokla. For more information, persons interested may visit http://bit.ly/kirkcameronKSOkinfo.

MON. 03.25

Berry to sign new book

Guylene Berry, a local author from Jay, will sign her new book, Hearing His Voice, at two book signings from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 25, at the Grove Public Library, Grove.

TUE. 03.26

TUE. 03.26 to 05.07

Parenting Love & Logic

A course of Parenting - the Love and Logic Way will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, March 26, April 2, 9, 23, 30 and May 7, at Southside Church of Christ in Jay.

The course helps put the "fun" back in parenting and grandparenting by helping adults learn to raise "responsible children the Love & Logic Way."

The free workshop is open to the public. Childcare is available upon request. Persons interested may register online by emailing richardsoncraig957@gmail.com or call 479-530-3893.

Southside Church of Christ is located at 1506 South Main (Highway 59 South), in Jay.

THU. 03.28

SAT. 03.30 to 03.31

Grand Lake Renaissance Festival

The Fifth Annual Grand Lake Renaissance Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to dusk, Saturday, March 30, and 10 a.m. to dusk, Sunday, March 31, behind Park Hill Motel & RV Park, 438415 East Highway 60, Vinita.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-244-1887.

TUE. 04.02

VFW Post 8380 to meet

Members of the Grove VFW post 8380 meet at 7 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at the VFW located at 3450 S. 620 Road, Grove. The meetings typically last an hour.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-796-2375.

TUE. 04.09

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

FRI. 04.26 to 04.28

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

FRI. 05.31 to 06.01

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

TUE. 06.11

FRI. 06.21

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $80 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants.

Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org and at area banks.

TUE. 08.13

TUE. 10.15

TUE. 12.10

Spotlight Event

Bernice Nature Center Spring Break

Spring Break out events for children of all ages (and their grownups) take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 to Saturday, March 23, at the Bernice Nature Center, at Grand Lake State Park - Bernice.

The events are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, March 20 - 10 a.m. - Bartholomew & the Oobleck; 1 p.m. - Magic Mud & Could Dough Thursday, March 21 - 10 a.m. - Art in the Kitchen; 1 p.m. - Cooking on a Stick Friday, March 22 - 10 a.m. - Slime-YAY!; 1 p.m. - The Stink About Slime Saturday, March 23 - 10 a.m. - Edible Spheres - 1 p.m. - The Wild Eats!

The Bernice Nature Center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

Up to date information about the events will be posted on the center's Facebook page, which can be found by searching "Grand-Lake-State-Park-Bernice-Area."

Spotlight Event

Spring Break at Har-Ber Village

Special special spring break activities are planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 21 to Saturday, March 23 at the village, which are free with admission.

• Thursday, March 21 - Explore ecology and create an Ojo de Dîos.

• Friday, March 22 - Celebrate National Water Day by exploring water cycles and making wooden peace signs.

• Saturday, March 23 - Explore the living history cabin and hearth cooking with Tim and Ruth Field, along with hands-on activities from the Grand Lake Audubon Society members in the Nature Activity Room.

Har-Ber Village Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday to Monday.

Admission is $10 (ages 14 to 62), $7.50 (seniors 62 and above), $5 (ages 6 to 13), and free for children under 6 years and Har-Ber Village Museum members.

The Nature Trail is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk, free of charge. The Cafe at Har-Ber Village is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Monday, and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The cafe's direct line is 918-787-7617.

Har-Ber Village Museum is located at 4404 West 20th St., in Grove. For more information persons interested may call 918-786-6446 or visit har-bervillage.com.