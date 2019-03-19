By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Barnsdall High School’s slowpitch softball team has experienced either wealth or famine this season in its game results.

Monday’s outcome was on the scarcity side.

The Lady Panthers managed just a pair of tallies during a 14-2 loss to Preston High School.

In fact, Preston scored all its runs except one on homers — including a grand slam.

One Preston player cranked three homers.

Barnsdall, meanwhile, had to grind for its scores.

In the first inning, Jasmine Shores singled home Bayleigh Walling for Barnsdall’s first run. Walling had reached base on a fielder’s choice that forced out Khailey Sofian.

An inning later, Kendra Walker reached on an error and later scored to round out Barnsdall’s runs.

But, Barnsdall hit the ball hard — two hits each by Sofian and Macy Holt.

Walling, Shores, Kyndal LeFlore and Walker each singled.

Shores pitched the distance for Barnsdall, with Montana Patrick and Kylee Rasberry splitting catcher duties.