I and You added to Playmakers schedule

I and You, a story by Lauren Gunderson, has been added to the Playmaker's spring schedule.

The production is about two smart, word-loving, authentically offbeat teen characters who will be hard to forget in a script that transcends the predictable.

Performances take place March 22 to 31. Shows include Friday to Sunday, March 22 to 24, Tuesday, March 26, Thursday, March 28, and Sunday, March 31. Tuesday to Saturday shows take place at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain call.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students upper elementary through college. Group rates are available. To reserve seats for the limited run, persons interested may contact 918-786-8950 and leave a message. A volunteer will confirm the reservation. Tickets may also be reserved at groveplaymakers@yahoo.com.

Cameron's Living Room Reset in Kansas

Kirk Cameron will bring his Living Room Reset Tour - an Event on Marriage and Parenting, at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 23, to the Kansas High School Event Center in Kansas.

He will be accompanied by worship leader Matt Hammitt, formerly Sanctus Real, and Harborside Music.

The event is hosted by officials from LifePoint Fellowship Church in Kansas.

Tickets range from $15 for group to $150 for super VIP (which includes tour bus flash party.

Tickets may be purchased at http://bit.ly/kirkcameronkansasokla. For more information, persons interested may visit http://bit.ly/kirkcameronKSOkinfo.

DelCo Genealogical Society

Members of the Delaware County Genealogical Society Meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.