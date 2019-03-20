SULPHUR — After dropping a pair of district games over the weekend, the Sulphur Bulldogs seem to have found a groove, which has them on a winning streak.

SULPHUR — After dropping a pair of district games over the weekend, the Sulphur Bulldogs seem to have found a groove, which has them on a winning streak.

Sulphur won its second straight game Tuesday, and fourth of the season with a hard-fought 5-1 victory against the Dickson Comets at Bill Lannom Field.

It was Dickson though who got off to the perfect start in the top of the first inning when Rusty Beard slapped an RBI line drive to right to make it 1-0.

While the Bulldogs had to wait a little bit to respond, Price Daube made it worth while when he gave Sulphur the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI single to left.

Nash Matlack gave the Bulldogs some insurance in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice RBI bunt to make it 3-1, before Reese Ratchford scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Sulphur effectively put the game away in the sixth when Taigen White brought home Weston Arms when a throwing error resulted at first, allowing White to end up on second.

Dickson managed to load the bases in the top of the seventh, but a double play ended the game.

White got the win on the mound for Sulphur, throwing a complete game. He allowed just one run (0 earned) on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Beard took the loss on the mound for Dickson, throwing 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Sulphur began its winning streak Monday night with a 6-0 home victory over Pauls Valley.

Nash Matlack and Logan Smith each had two RBI’s in the game, with Taigen White going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored.

Matlack got the win on the mound, throwing a complete game. He allowed just one hit with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Dickson was also in action Monday night, splitting a pair of games at home with a 2-1 victory over Ringling, but losing 6-4 against Colbert.

Tyler McCord had two RBI against Ringling, while Mason Marks got the win on the mound.

He threw a complete game allowing just one earned run on three hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts against Ringling.

Dickson (3-7) is at Kingston on Monday for a triangular against Kingston at 4:30 p.m. and Atoka at 6 p.m.

Sulphur (4-6) is back in action Saturday on the road against Heritage Hall at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City.