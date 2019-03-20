Thomas “Tom” Woody Mapes of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life Monday, March 18, 2019 at Miami Nursing Center in Miami, Oklahoma. He was 85.

Tom was born May 22, 1933 in Ozark, Missouri to Reginald and Mabel (Woody) Mapes. He had lived in Miami since 1971 moving from Oklahoma City. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era. Tom was an insurance agent for Lee Insurance Agency in Commerce, Oklahoma for several years before he opened Mapes Insurance Agency in Commerce in 1984. He was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Miami, Oklahoma.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister Bud Mapes and Sue Genteman and a great grandchild.

Tom married Eleanor (Johnson) Mapes September 28, 1957 and she survives of the home. Additional survivors include three children Allen Mapes and wife Nancy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, C J Mapes of Plum, Texas and Tammy Mapes of Miami, Oklahoma, one sister Saundra Crawford of Grove, Oklahoma, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Services will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Miami, Oklahoma. Pastor Dwight Moeller will officiate. The family will receive friends following the services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be made at www.paulthomasfuneralhome.com.