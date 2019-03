Katherine Colene Riddle, 80, of Shawnee, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.

Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 25, at Walker Funeral Service chapel with Tim Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Dolberg Cemetery near Roff.

Other information is pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Service.