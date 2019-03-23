Osage County prosecutors have dismissed aggravated drug trafficking charges that had been brought against two truck drivers who helped to bring into Pawhuska in January a transport truck load of material that allegedly consisted at least in part of marijuana.

Charges have been dismissed regarding Farah H. Warsame, 33, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Tadesse D. Deneke, 51, of Mobile, Ala.; however, the two truck drivers have been ordered to return to Osage County District Court on Aug. 7 as witnesses.

Prosecutors continue to pursue charges against two other men, David M. Dirksen, 31, of Comstock Park, Mich., and Andrew J. Ross, 30, of Aurora, Colo.

A preliminary hearing for Dirksen and Ross has been scheduled for Aug. 7-8. They face one count each of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Defense attorneys have argued the material in transport truck was a legal load of industrial hemp. Prosecutors have argued that lab tests on samples show that at least some of the material met the legal standard for marijuana. The load was bound from Kentucky to Colorado and became a subject of controversy in Osage County after a traffic stop in Pawhuska.