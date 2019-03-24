Heart disease is the number one cause of death in Carter County. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, this is true across all age categories and accounts for nearly $73 million in medical costs. To help raise money for research, advocacy, and patient support, on April 27 the City of Ardmore will be hosting the Southeastern Oklahoma Heart and Stroke Walk for the second year in a row.

To raise as much money as possible, on Friday, April 4 Lakeview Golf Club will be hosting the American Heart Golf Tournament . Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said the event will be fun for both golfers and non golfers alike. Teams of four will compete with best ball rules — meaning at the end of each hole, the best player’s score will be used as the team score.

Ervin also said to expect some unique rules to be included.

“One of the rules we might use is you have to use a drive from each member of your team,” Ervin said, before using the Ardmore Parks and Recreation as an example. “So instead of us playing Tes’ (Stewart, Recreation Supervisor) ball every time, we’ll have to use some of Alicia’s (Henry, Assistant Director) and some of mine sometimes. We’ll just need to be selective on which balls we play when they’re mine!”

Ervin said that other competitions going on during the event will include longest drive and closest to the hole. She also said that there will be drawings for ten to 15 prizes. Ten tickets can be purchased for $10 a piece.

“What is guaranteed is that we’ll have a lot of fun and raise some money for a great cause that has affected everybody,” Ervin said. “Heart disease has touched everyone. If not personally, then family members or friends.”

The American Heart Golf Tournament will be held Friday, April 27, 2018 at Lakeview Golf Course. Lunch will be served at noon and shotgun starts begin at 1 p.m. Teams of four can register for $200. The first place team will get their registration money back. Second place will get $100 back. Third place will get four dozen golf balls. Registration forms can be picked up at the Ardmore Parks and Recreation office, Lakeview Golf Course, or by emailing Alicia Henry at ahenry@ardmorecity.org.









