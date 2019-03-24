When it comes to basketball conferences, there aren’t many quite as difficult to navigate as the Lake Country Conference.

When it comes to basketball conferences, there aren’t many quite as difficult to navigate as the Lake Country Conference.

Recently, the annual All-Conference awards list was announced, with several area schools represented on both the boys and girls lists.

On the boys side, Kingston’s RJ Weeks was announced as the MVP for the season after leading the Redskins to the Class 3A state championship.

Dickson was represented by Hunter Palesano as an All-Conference selection, as he averaged 12.1 points per game this season along with 4.6 rebounds per game.

Marietta was represented on the All-Conference list by Zane Nutter, Trace Stewart, and Coleton Taylor.

Nutter averaged 10 points per game this season, with Taylor averaging 12, and Stewart averaging 15 points per game, as well as finishing his career with more than 1,200 points at Marietta.

The Plainview Indians were represented on the All-Conference team by Blake Nowell and Devin Jones following their run to the area tournament this season.

Sulphur’s Cole Johnson was the lone All-Conference selection for the Bulldogs.

Josh Palesano, Cory Leu and Charvis Wright were honorable mention selections for Dickson, while Lone Grove had three honorable mention selections in Cody McClennahan, Matthew Throneberry and Gavin Peery.

Madill was represented by Luke Magness, Miguel Duran and Diego Flores on the Honorable Mention list.

Caleb McGehee and Garrett Morgan were honorable mention for Marietta, with Plainview represented by Taylon Chambers, Brock Parham, and Cason Dillon.

Sulphur was represented by Weston Arms, Price Daube, Tavius McDonald and TJ Todd.

On the girls side, Sulphur’s own Payton Row was named as the MVP for the season in the Lake Country Conference.

Dickson’s Audrey and Sienna Young were both named All-Conference, with Madison Anderson earning the honor for Lone Grove.

Toriauna Douglass was named All-Conference for Marietta, with Anna Simmons and Amiya Howard earning the honors for Plainview.

Sulphur was also awarded three All-Conference selections in addition to Row, with Abby Beck, Makella Mobly and Kady Lynch getting the nod.

Honorable Mention was given to Landri McClure and Hailey Davis from Dickson, Lydia Saavedra, Cheyanne Davis, Malea McMurtrey, and Anna Black from Lone Grove, and Kristen Chapa from Madill.

Other Honorable Mention selections included Kaylie Douglass, Kate Bone, and Yaslin Sanchez (Marietta), Peyton Jones, Megan Winchester, and Riley Grant (Plainview), as well as Payton James, Mishayna Gilmore and Harley Beesley from Sulphur.