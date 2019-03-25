The following items were filed March 4 to 8 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Gerald Scott Barbee, knowingly concealing stolen property

Jennifer Callahan, embezzlement

Andrew Clark, conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine (after former conviction of felony)

Mercedes Cunningham, domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon

Logan Hogshooter, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent

Willis Murphy, failure to comply with sex offender registration act

Austin Savage, conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance

Dyland Sharp, bringing contraband into jail, larceny from the house

Darren Smith, failure to register as sex offender

Denis Stacy, driving under the influence of alcohol – second

James Summitt, driving under the influence – second

Nathan Ward, bail jumping

Matthew Wiebe, failure to notify address change as sex offender, falsely personate another to create liability, burglary (after former conviction of felony)

Misdemeanors

Dennis Joseph Browne Sr., domestic abuse – assault and battery

Jeremiah Brownfield, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Kyle Dobbs, public intoxication

Freddie Foreman, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence

Norman Keys, forgery in the second degree – attempt to exchange counterfeit

Marie Morrow, assault and battery

Gary Murry, domestic assault and battery

Courtney Phillips, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked

Mechelle Price, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses

Hunter Dewayne Sapp, possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana

Eric Thomason, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor

William Wernimont, possession of controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine

Protective Orders

Nicole Williams vs. Hayden Foreman

Patricia Wright vs. Thomas Owen

Mary Ann Pipins vs. Charles Philpot