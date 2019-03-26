The Cargo Ranch is holding their fourth annual Cargo Classic 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run and Walk May 4 at 8 a.m.

The race will be on a USATF certified 5K course that will begin and end at Heritage Church located at 2100 N Bryan Ave.

Early packet and registration is at Heritage Church on Friday May 3 from 4-6 p.m.

Participants will receive free breakfast on race day and it will be chip timed.

Race Day Packet pick up and registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day.

April 21 is the last day to register with a guaranteed t-shirt and those who register by then can pay $30 for the 5K and $25 fit the Fun Run.

After April 21 registration is $5 more for each event.

Medals will be awarded to the top three female and male age groups for the 5K and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three female and male groups overall.

Those unable to attend the event can register for the Virtual Run and do a 5K course of their choice on a day of their choice before May 4. Virtual racers will be mailed a t-shirt and medal a week after the race. Registration for that ends April 21.