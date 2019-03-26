A Grove woman, charged with stealing around $4,300, from an man living in a nursing home, is being sought by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant.

Delisa Kay Keith, 34, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding warrant was issued on Thursday, March 21, online records show.

The victim is a resident of Grand Lake Villa.

Keith had known the victim for over 10 years and that she was his housekeeper prior to him breaking a leg and moving into the nursing home. Around October she began helping with his bills and finances, the arrest affidavit states.

From October 15, 2018 to Jan. 7, 2019, eight cash withdraws amounting to $4,300 were withdrawn from the victim checking account, the affidavit states.

The victim told authorities Keith had permission to make a $100 cash withdrawal from his account to use for Christmas presents for her children and to pay his rent, but he didn’t give permission or understand Keith was withdrawing cash amounting to over $3,000, the affidavit states.

Keith told police the suspect had her write checks because his hands shook and is writing was illegible, the affidavit states.