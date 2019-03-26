Harry E. Hackelman, 76, passed away March 22, 2019, at Millers Merry Manor in Wakarusa.

Harry E. Hackelman, 76, passed away March 22, 2019, at Millers Merry Manor in Wakarusa.

He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Norwalk, California, to Glen and Margaret (Parcarl) Hackelman.

On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Elaine Meadows; she preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Glenda Brinkman and Kay Hackelman.

Surviving are three children, Thomas (Joyce Johnson) Hackelman, Tammy (Ivan) Friesen, Kathryn Hackelman-Meadows, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Harry was an avid reader and enjoyed antiquing as well.

Per his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.