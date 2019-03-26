Unlike the mild spring temperatures spreading throughout southern Oklahoma, the Plainview Indians (10-2, 5-0) have been red-hot on offense as of late.

Coming into Monday’s game winners of five of their last six, the Indians looked to continue to rise in District 4A-3 against the Madill Wildcats (1-15, 0-7).

After a 19-1 victory over the Wildcats, Indians head coach Ryan Luhmann believes his team is playing well thanks to the mindset they bring to the field everyday.

“I think we show up to the ballpark ready to play and go do the things we need to do,” Luhmann said. “We have played pretty well for the last two weeks for the most part, we just have to keep that going and move into more district games and into the playoffs.”

Layne Davis had the start for the Indians, going four innings and allowing two hits and one earned run. Davis opened the game with a one-two-three inning to set the tone for his teammates.

Leading off the bottom half of the inning, the Indians scored nine runs off Wildcats starting pitcher Case Coble.

Trevor Burton, Braden Landis, Bryson Stricker, Layne Davis, Payton Webber and Britton Sperry all had RBI’s in the bottom of the inning to give the Indians the lead.

After Davis retired the side in order to start the second, the Indians picked up where they left off in the first by scoring ten more to pad their lead.

Webber added two more RBI’s in the second to give him three on the day. Sticker added two more RBI’s in the second to give him three for the day as well. Sticker went 2-2 at the plate, scoring three runs while driving in three.

The Wildcats were able to breakthrough against Davis in the top half of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk by Wylbe Roberts and a double by Coble, Ethan Nixon would smack a double to right field to drive in Roberts. Coble was thrown out at home on the play, ending the Wildcats comeback.

Both teams will face each other again on Tuesday at Madill at 4:30 p.m.