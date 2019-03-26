On Saturday, April 13, residents will once again fill the 300 block of Main Street as the community celebrates its Redbud City Night on the Bricks event.

Well-received by the community, the festival now in its fourth year will this time be packed into one evening. It is set to feature street vendors, live music, church bake sales, wineries and street performer Orange Rex. Rumor has it, a well-known princess may be gracing residents with an appearance, as well.

Safe Events for Families (SEFF) spokesman Ed Bolt said the community meal is free and should be able to feed about 1,200 attendees.

Ever since the festival's inaugural event — receiving accolades as Outstanding Event or Festival in 2016 by Central Oklahoma Frontier Country Marketing Association at oktourism.com — the festival has been a popular community gathering.

SEFF — along with local sponsors Visit Shawnee Inc. (VSI), Vyve, Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), the City of Shawnee, several area banks and others — is featuring local entertainers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. First up is Jennifer James, next is Miranda Mulkey and then comes Kedrick Nettleton to wrap up the evening.

Bolt said the local entertainers were chosen — in part — to offer a laid-back, comfortable atmosphere so residents could easily visit and get to know each other.

“The point is for everybody to come enjoy the evening together,” Bolt said. “Hopefully people will meet and make new friends.”

On the menu this year is a family-favorite — pizza. Bolt said FireLake and Papa John's are splitting the work, as 400 of the pies have been ordered for the community dinner on Main.

Bolt said locals also are welcome to bring their own food from home or elsewhere if they so choose.

The public library will be bringing out its Maker Mobile and the YMCA will set up its ever-popular Imagination Playground.

Bolt said there will be no shortage of things to do in the Shawnee area that day:

• early in the day, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting its annual Arts Trek;

• in the afternoon, an inaugural 5K fun run is planned to start at the Santa Fe Depot;

• that evening, a Journey tribute band will be playing at the Ritz Theater; and

• Bethel High School will play host to a car show

Why Redbud?

The idea behind the Redbud Festival plays on Shawnee’s 1941 designation as the Redbud City of Oklahoma by the state Legislature. Shawnee's recent rebranding effort also follows the Redbud theme.

A previous year, the event was forced into a postponement last minute because of bad weather. Each year since, Bolt has said if storms are predicted to move through, residents can watch SEFF's Facebook page for updates.

In case of less-than-ideal weather (like rain), a backup plan has been arranged; party-goers would then move into the Municipal Auditorium.

Volunteers are still being sought for the monumental party. Those interested in helping out can connect with SEFF on its Facebook Page at SEFF Shawnee.