MADILL — When the Madill Wildcats graduated a talented senior class last season, many people wondered who would step in and carry the load in district play going forward.

Enter freshman Francisco Perez.

Perez picked the perfect time for a coming out party Tuesday night, as he recorded a hat trick to lead Madill to a 3-0 victory over Community Christian in the Wildcats district opener at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“Everybody told me that he (Francisco) was going to a superstar and that he was going to score a lot of goals and today he showed what the people were talking about,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said.

“I think as a freshman he has been a leader, he comes prepared through practice and 100 percent during the game.”

Starting from the opening kickoff, the Wildcats played more aggressively throughout the game.

Perez, Mateo Fajardo, Dawson Hoedebeck and Diego Ibarra put constant pressure on the Royals back line, finishing with 12 shots, with ten of them on goal.

The Wildcats opened the scoring with 11 minutes remaining in the first half when Perez calmly slotted home a shot following a one-on-one situation with the Royals goalkeeper.

Not done yet, Perez added his second of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in the first half, as the Wildcats took a 2-0 advantage into the locker room.

Defensively, Isaac Martinez, Josue Segura and Raul Puente made scoring a difficult task for the Royals. The Royals finished with eight total shots all game (four on goal), with Wildcats goalie Ulyses Camacho finishing with four saves.

Perez finished his hat trick with 32 minutes remaining in the second half, giving the Wildcats an important three points in the district standings.

Madill now sits second in the District 4A-3 table following Tuesday nights results, one point behind Dove Science Academy from Oklahoma City and two points ahead of Ada, who won 1-0 against Ardmore in overtime.

The Wildcats will take on Ardmore next Tuesday at Noble Stadium.