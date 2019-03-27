With Spring Break officially over, the mad dash towards regionals and the state golf tournament began again on Tuesday for area girls golf teams.

Turner and Sulphur were two of the squads in action on the day as they both competed at the Tishomingo Tournament, with the Lady Falcons soaring to the team title, with an overall team score of 454.

Jade Dobson led the way with a 101 on the day, while Ryleigh Parker shot a 102, as both girls placed in the top-10 of the individual standings with Dobson fourth and Parker finishing fifth.

Tallie Tynes shot a 119, with Karlee Russell rounding out the Lady Falcons with a 132.

Sulphur’s Jordan Goodman continued her run of success this season with another top-five finish as she claimed second overall in the individual standings with a 91, with teammate Kaytee Waters earning seventh place with a 109.

Genevieve Dakour shot a 129 to round out the Sulphur girls golfers on the day.