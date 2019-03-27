MADILL — Coming off spring break, the Madill Lady Wildcats were looking to get district play off on the right foot Tuesday night against Community Christian.

Unfortunately, the Lady Royals proved to be too much to handle offensively, as they claimed a 5-1 victory at Blake Smiley Stadium.

“I think even though we lost 5-1, I think we played our best game so far,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said.

“We had six clear chances, we spent most of the time on the other side of the field and we controlled the ball most of the game.”

The Lady Royals got on the scoreboard early in the game on a bizarre play.

Throwing the ball in, Lady Royals Chloe Almond launched the ball towards the net, which then hit Lady Wildcats goal keeper Jimena Guevara and bounced into the net two minutes into the game.

Trying to find an equalizer, Madill’s midfielders of Claudia Perez, Elizabeth Ibarra and Carina Castaneda pressured the back line of the lady Royals defense throughout the first half.

The Lady Wildcats finished with four shots on goal, making Lady Royal goal keeper Brooke Cordova make several saves to keep them off the board.

Just before half time, CCS forward Cameron Craig added two goals to expand the Lady Royals lead to 3-0. Craig finished with four goals for the game, as she added one more later on.

The Lady Wildcats broke through against the Lady Royals defense with 27 minutes remaining in the second half when Perez snuck the ball past Cordova for the goal.

Madill finished the game with eight shots on goal, with Guevara finishing with ten saves.

District play will continue next Tuesday for the Lady Wildcats as they will travel to Ardmore to take on the Lady Tigers at Noble Stadium.

The Lady Tigers were defeated 2-0 on the road Tuesday night against the Ada Lady Cougars in their district opener.