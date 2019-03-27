BPD chief reserve unit lacked oversight

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said Tuesday he became very concerned over a “lack of oversight and accountability” of the Bartlesville Police Reserve program shortly after being hired in October.

Roles’ statements came during a press conference Tuesday morning after former police reserve Capt. Jerry Kelley Jr., was arrested Monday on four counts of embezzlement from the reserve program and Bartlesville Police Explorers.

“It was almost like the reserve unit was running their own police department set aside from the Bartlesville Police Department,” Roles said. “One of our main concerns was the total lack of oversight of the reserve unit’s finances, as it appeared to us there was no accountability of spending and no processes in place to regulate the spending of the reserve unit.”

Kelley, 48, is facing three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of embezzlement of state property following an investigation involving a multicounty grand jury subpoena for the bank records of the reserve and explorer programs. Kelley was a reserve officer for 16 years and was the highest-ranking officer as captain for 10 years.

Kelley served as captain of both the reserve and explorer programs until he was suspended in December pending an internal investigation. He is accused of using the nonprofit funds of both programs for improper expenses since at least March 2015.

Roles said the bank accounts for the police reserve and the police Explorers were called into question after the reserve’s leadership refused to turn over financial documents to the police department. Since the Bartlesville Police Reserve and Bartlesville Police Explorer programs were nonprofit corporations, the assets and accountability of the groups were not under direct supervision of the Bartlesville Police Department.

“The police department has very direct policies in place that puts the authority of the reserve unit directly at the pleasure of the Office of the Chief of Police,” Roles said. “I asked, and then ordered, on multiple occasions the leaders of the reserve unit [to] submit a detailed account statement of the reserve unit’s finances. The orders were ignored.”

Because of the direct violations of orders, Kelley was suspended in December. Following Kelley’s suspension, nine of the 11 reserve officers resigned or retired from the unit, Roles said. The Bartlesville Police Explorer program also was suspended pending the results of the investigation and remains inactive.

Sports editor joins HoF class of 2019

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise Sports Editor Mike Tupa joined an elite group Wednesday when the Bartlesville Sports Commission announced the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Tupa was one of four individuals and the 1991 girls cross country state championship who will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The other individuals are Sid Burton, Mike Coast and Amanda Warehime-Hancock. See Thursday’s sports section for more on the inductees.

During Wednesday’s announcement ceremony, Commission member Tim Bart said he was honored and privileged to announce the 12th class of inductees into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame. The Award of Merit is given to a person who has been a loyal and devoted supporter of Bartlesville athletics and/or has made a significant contribution to Bartlesville community athletics.

Any alumni or friend of Bartlesville Athletics may submit nominees. Bart said “We probably had more nominations for this person than anyone we’ve ever had. It’s kind of amazing.” Next, Bart announced Tupa would be joining the class of 2019 in the hall of fame.

Those attending the announcement ceremony gave Tupa a standing ovation.

After the ceremony, Tupa said it took him a few seconds to realize Bart was referring to him in the introductory remarks.

“At first, I was convinced it was going to be somebody else,” Tupa said in an interview after the meeting. “It didn’t hit me until about a couple of sentences into the announcement. I am extremely grateful and extremely humbled.”

Tupa has been a journalist for more than 30 years.

He graduated in 1983 from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and began pursuing a master’s degree at Central Michigan University prior to being deployed by the United States Marine Corps. He has four years of active duty service with the Marines, where he rose to the rank of corporal.

Tupa started his career in journalism in 1987 with the Ely (Nevada) Times. He worked for two other newspapers in California, before taking a position at the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in May 1996.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.