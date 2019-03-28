Aubrey Alvin Kimball passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after a long battle with illness. He touched many lives with his devotion to preaching the word of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.

Aubrey was born Sept. 3, 1931, to Ralph and Vera (Griffin) Kimball in Kerrville, Texas. He graduated from Harrah High School.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked many jobs before starting at Tinker AFB, where he eventually retired. He had a tireless work ethic, enjoyed helping family and friends on cars, going to yard sales and striking up conversations about his love of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son: JO-EL Kimball.

Aubrey is survived by his loving wife, Anita; children Diann Wilson, Cheryl Williams, Lydia William and Aaron Kimball; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brother: Isaac Kimball; sisters: Mary Dedmond, Crystall Todd and Zella Elmore.

Visitation will be Friday, March 29, at Restahven Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Fairview Baptist Church in Earlsboro. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home.

