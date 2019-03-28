DILLARD — Memorial Services for Diana “Diane” Sue (Cantrell) Smith, 63, of Dillard are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Rexroat Baptist Church with Rev. Monte Dean and Rev. Edward Wise officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Alexander Gray Crematory.

Diane was born on Jan. 23, 1956, at Ardmore to Mr. Bobby Gene Cantrell and Mrs. Wanda Sue (Emerson) Cantrell. She departed to her heavenly home Monday, March 25, 2019, at Ardmore.

Diane was primarily raised at Dillard attending school at Wilson. She graduated high school at Wilson in 1974. She married James “Jim” Russell on Feb. 20, 1976, at Dillard. To this union they were blessed with two precious daughters, Stephanie and Nicole. Diane was always a devoted housewife and mother, also working for her father keeping books for Cantrell’s Backhoe Service. Her fondest workplace was at her sister Carla’s side cleaning several homes for many years together.

Jim preceded her in death on April 17, 1993. Diane continued to reside in Wilson raising her daughters and would later marry Monty Smith on March 20, 2012 at Madill. She always enjoyed being with her family especially when she held sleepovers with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of the Rexroat Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Jim, also preceding her in death was her Father, Bobby Gene Cantrell; niece, Jill Henderson and brother-in-law, Bill Russell; and parents in law, Bill and Vivian Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Monty Dean Smith of Dillard; daughters Stephanie Davidson and husband Josh and Nicole McMahan and husband David, all of Ardmore; mother Sue Cantrell of Wilson; stepmother Cheryl Cantrell of Lone Grove; father-in-law Willie Russell of Ardmore; mother-in-law Lorene Leishman of Washington; sister Carla Whitener and husband Gary of Wilson; brothers Ronnie Cantrell and wife Sandy of Missouri and Kevin Cantrell of Texas; grandchildren Jaci Davidson, Caden Davidson, Addie Davidson and Ella McMahan; special sister-in-law Esther Bokal of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Theresa Cox and husband Bobby of Ardmore, Carol Hunter and husband Rick of Tuttle; brothers-in-law David Smith and wife Nicky of Healdton and Darrin Smith and wife Debra of Wylie, Texas, special nieces and nephews Heather Cooper, Daniel Whitener, Chrissy Clevenger, Jennifer Whitener, Monica Phillips and Chandra Light; numerous other family and friends.

Honorary Bearers are Diane’s special lifelong friends, Sherry Carlile, Toni Phillips, Teresa Carlile, Sherri Barbour and Dala Williams.

The family will gather at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a time of visitation.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Cross Timbers Hospice of Ardmore for their kindfelt care and support during this time.

