At least one person was injured in a shootout on Baylor Drive across from Madison Middle School early Thursday morning, Bartlesville Police spokesman Capt. Jay Hastings said.

The police, Hastings said, received the call shortly before 5 a.m. At the scene officers discovered a dark colored SUV with several windows shot out and a victim lying on the sidewalk beside the SUV. There was blood in the vehicle. The victim had been shot several times.

“He was transported to Tulsa by a helicopter,” Hastings said at the scene. “We don't have his condition at this time.”

Officers interviewed people at the house and determined there was a gun battle in the street. At least three weapons were used, Hastings said.

“There was an AR-15 rifle. We've got one handgun laying out here in the street,” Hastings said. “We've got detectives on the scene. There are a lot of shell casings out in the middle of the street. There are at least three different calibers that have been identified. The crime scene is actually in the middle of the street. It is not at the residence.”

Hastings said a gray, late model Dodge Challenger with Texas license plates left the scene. Police were actively seeking that vehicle Thursday morning.

Hastings said police had interviewed the owner of the Challenger. Police were trying to determine who was driving the vehicle and if it contained any passengers.

With all the gunfire, Hastings said one of the people in the Challenger might have been injured.

“Apparently, there was gunfire exchanged between that vehicle and the black, small SUV,” he said.

Hastings said police didn't know what prompted the gun battle.

The occupants of the house where the altercation started were being interviewed Thursday morning at the police station, Hastings said.

“We are trying to get a better idea of what caused this — obviously an agrument. The subjects involved obviously knew each other. We are trying to piece together where this other car is now.

Bartlesville Public Schools spokesman Granger Meador said in an email statement that police told school officials the shooting incident was not a threat Madison Middle School or Hoover Elementary Schools, and both schools were in session Thursday.

Police officers were on scene at Madison Middle School to detour buses and parents to the far west entry off Baylor because the loop drives off Baylor were closed because of the crime scene.

With police officers present, and the assurance that there is no threat to either student and staff safety at the schools, schools will be in session today, Meador said.

— Examiner-Enterprise Editor Chris Day contributed to this story.