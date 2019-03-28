The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host their tenth annual Arts Trek event and celebrate their 100th anniversary with a two week art exhibit April 2-13 and the free Family Festival April 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum.

In conjunction with the festival and different from last year, Mabee-Gerrer is having a two week art exhibit featuring local artists.

There will be a free and open to all Art Exhibit Reception March, 31 at 2 p.m. at the museum and it's hosted by the Friends of the MGMoA.

In previous years artists would man booths at the Family Festival, but this year the museum is giving them an opportunity to display their pieces in the galleries of the Mabee-Gerrer.

Cash prizes will be given out to the top three show-wide winners with first place winning $300, second place winning $150 and third place winning $75.

All the displays will be indoors.

In addition to the art, at the Family Festival there will be food trucks, performances and free art activities.

Regular museum hours and admission apply to those who visit the Art Exhibit before the Family Festival.

For more information visit artstrek.org.