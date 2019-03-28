In a few months, a few brave souls will rappel down the side of a building in downtown Ardmore in support of the local university center.

The University Center of Southern Oklahoma is working with Over The Edge, a unique nonprofit that raises money by inviting people to go to great heights in the name of supporting different causes. Participants in the UCSO fundraiser will rappel down the side of the First Bank & Trust building on Main Street. UCSO President and CEO Peggy Maher said ideally, participants should sign up within the next two weeks.

“Each participant signs up on a fundraising platform so they can share it on social media,” Maher said. “They give them a lot of fundraising tools and tips.”

Money raised by the rappellers will go toward a second building on the UCSO campus and expanded programming. Sponsors must raise $1,000 by May 8 to participate.

“First Bank really wants to support the community and they really believe in our cause,” Maher said. “They’ve talked to the organization to make sure it’s safe.”

The event will take place June 22, but fundraising starts significantly earlier.

“It’s to move all of our classes from the Ardmore City Schools campus and expand our offerings,” Maher said.

Maher said Over The Edge approached many Ardmore organizations, including UCSO, some time ago.

“Over The Edge approached us and said they’d like to do something,” Maher said. “I thought it sounded really fun and interesting, and it would be a way for the community to get involved.”

Maher said UCSO’s goal is to get 100 people to rappel down the side of the building, which she said is ambitious for an event like this one.

“We think there will be a lot of people who really want to support our cause, and we think there will be a lot of people who want to rappel down the side of a building,” Maher said.

Participants can sign up at the UCSO website or by calling (580) 319-0300.