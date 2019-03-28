MADILL — With one of their biggest challenges lying in wait next week, the Plainview Indians showed they weren’t looking ahead Tuesday against the Madill Wildcats.

Plainview used an 11-run fourth inning to propel itself to a 15-4 victory on the road, moving them to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in district play, which is tied with the undefeated Blanchard Lions (16-0, 6-0).

Those two teams will begin a crucial district series on Monday at Plainview, but before then the Indians will play in the Murray County Bash tournament beginning today at Sulphur with games at 10:30 a.m. against Ardmore and 12:45 p.m. against Tecumseh.

Tuesday afternoon though it was the Wildcats jumping out ahead in the first inning.

After Plainview initially took the lead in the top of the first with a run thanks to a sacrifice fly from Trevor Burton off an error, the Wildcats struck back with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

First, Ethan Nixon put Madill in front with a two-RBI double off a line drive to center field, before Coty Tweety got an RBI groundout to make it 3-1.

Madill managed to make it 4-1 in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to center from Austin Lewis.

But the Indians struck back in the top of the third when Braden Landis got an RBI single to left to make it 4-2, before Bryson Stricker tied the game with a two-RBI double to center.

Plainview asserted its authority in the fourth, when Jake Guerin, Trevor Burton (2), Landis (2), Stricker (2), and Clay Christensen all collected RBI hits to help give the Indians a commanding lead.

Chase Owen also scored in the inning off a bases loaded walk, as well as bringing home a run off an error on a pop fly.

Sperry also had a sacrifice in the inning and reached off an error which allowed a run to score.

Landis and Stricker led the offense for Plainview as each player finished with four RBI’s apiece in the game. Landis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Stricker was also 2-for-4 with one run scored. Each player also had a double in the game.

Sperry and Burton each had two RBI’s in the game, with Guerin, Landon Blunder and Christensen all finishing with one RBI.

Sperry got the win on the mound for Plainview, throwing two innings of work.

He allowed just two hits with four strikeouts.

Nixon took the loss for the Wildcats, throwing five innings. He allowed one earned run on 12 hits with two walks and five strikeouts in the game against the Indians.

Madill will also be in action at the Murray County Bash today.