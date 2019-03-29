After suffering a tough pair of defeats to open district play Tuesday night, the Ardmore soccer teams got back to their winning ways Thursday in the opening games of the Noble Tournament at Noble High School.

The Lady Tigers recorded a 3-0 victory over the Noble JV squad, while the Tigers also won against the junior varsity Bears by a score of 1-0.

Ashley Monterrosa got her eighth goal of the season in the victory, along with two assists.

One of Monterrosa’s assists came off a corner kick which was slotted home by Madilynn Molina, with Aiden Manning scoring the other goal in the game.

In the boys game, the Tigers had multiple chances to take the lead in the first half.

However, it wasn’t until the second half when Robby Musgrove slotted home the games only goal of the game for the victory.