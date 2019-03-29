HARRAH – Dale’s Jalynn Haley and Rylie Premo hit two homers apiece and the 4A top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates upended Weatherford 11-1 Thursday in the Harrah Tournament.

Danyn Lang, Haley and Premo recorded two hits apiece.

Premo led the team with four RBIs.

Sara Lock, Delanie Manning, Jobey Savage, Skyler Thompson, Emmie Idelman and Jordyn Powell contributed one hit each.

Sydney Griggs scored one run in the win.

With the win, Dale (12-2) will have a showdown with 5A No. 2 McLoud (10-1) Friday at 12:30 p.m. The game will be played at Harrah High School.