With the weather cooperating and plenty of competition around them, the annual Murray County Bash baseball tournament began on Thursday with multiple area teams in action.

Plainview

Indians

It was a mixed day for the Plainview Indians as they claimed a victory in their opening game against Ardmore, before being blanked against Tecumseh at Bill Lannom Field in Sulphur.

Against the Tigers though, it was Ardmore who jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

Plainview gained the lead with five runs in the bottom of the second, before Ardmore got one back in the top of the third.

Plainview would score one run in the fourth and fifth innings, before putting two more on the board in the sixth to seal the victory.

Britton Sperry, Trevor Burton and Payton Webber each had two RBI’s in the game for Plainview, while Bryson Stricker had one RBI.

Raven Henderson, Creed Cox, Jake Spencer and Dawson Stedman each had RBI’s for the Tigers.

Chase Owen got the win on the mound for the Indians, throwing three innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Aaron Henninger took the loss for the Tigers, throwing four innings of work. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits with one walk.

The Indians luck wasn’t quite as strong in the second game against Tecumseh, where the Savages claimed a 7-0 victory.

Tecumseh scored two runs in the first followed by one in the fourth and four in the sixth to claim the win.

Trevor Burton took the loss on the mound, throwing 2 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Co-Hosting the tournament proved to be a good thing for the Davis Wolves, as they claimed a pair of victories at home Thursday against Ada and No. 17 Marietta.

The Wolves scored seven runs in the first inning against the Cougars, as they cruised to a 7-1 victory in their opening game of the day.

Levi Baxter finished with three RBI’s to lead the Wolves against Ada, with Gavin Moore and Dakota Bridenstine each collecting one RBI.

Colin Dulaney got the win on the mound for the Wolves against Ada, throwing 4 1/3 innings of work. He allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Against Marietta, the Wolves needed extra innings but eventually prevailed 9-7 in eight innings.

Marietta held a 5-0 lead after two innings, before Davis got on the board with a run in the third.

The Indians got two more in the fourth, before the Wolves scored two in the fifth followed by three in the sixth to tie the game.

Davis won the game with three runs in the eighth inning.

Cole Martin and Colin Dulaney each had two RBI’s apiece in the game for Davis with Dane Parker and Gavin Moore registering one RBI apiece, along with Cody Caraway and Raydyn Amos.

Trace Stewart and Javi Sanchez each had two RBI’s to lead Marietta.

Parker got the win on the mound for Davis, throwing 6 2/3 innings of work. He allowed two runs (0 earned) on four hits with four strikeouts.

Stewart took the loss for Marietta on the mound, throwing two innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Marietta was shutout in its other game of the day 3-0 against Ada.

Madill Wildcats

It was a rough day at the office for the Madill Wildcats as they fell in four innings 13-2 against the Heritage Hall Chargers at Davis.

The Chargers scored eight runs in the first followed by five in the second.

Madill got its runs in the second and fourth innings.

Ethan Nixon and Isaac Eades each scored a run for the Wildcats in the game.

Aron Vann took the loss on the mound for Madill, throwing four innings. He allowed nine earned runs on seven hits with seven walks and one strikeout.

Lone Grove Longhorns

The Lone Grove Longhorns found the going tough in their only game of the day Thursday, as they were defeated 9-3 against the Sulphur Bulldogs at Bill Lannom Field.

Sulphur got three runs in the top of the first inning, before adding two more in the third.

Lone Grove got a pair of runs in the third, but couldn’t hold the Bulldogs down as Sulphur scored four more in the fourth.

The Longhorns tried to rally with one run in the fifth, but were held off the board the rest of the way.

Casen Presgrove led the way for the Longhorns on offense with two RBI, with Nate Sudderth registering one RBI.

Nash Matlack scored three runs for Sulphur while getting one RBI, while Logan Smith scored one run with one RBI.

Matlack got the win on the mound for Sulphur, throwing six innings of work. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Kort McCurtain took the loss on the hill for Lone Grove, throwing two innings of work.

He allowed two earned runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout.