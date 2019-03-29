So far this season, wins have been hard to come by for the Dickson Comets baseball team.

Thursday afternoon though wasn’t like most days as the breaks finally went the Comets way in the opening round of the Elmore City-Pernell tournament.

Dickson managed to score a run in the sixth inning and break a 3-3 tie as they won 4-3 against Dibble for just their fourth win of the season.

Dibble took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, before Dickson tied the game in the second thanks to an RBI single from Hunter Palesano.

Rusty Beard then gave the Comets a 2-1 lead in the top of the third with an RBI double off a line drive to center field.

Beard would later make it 3-1 in the inning when he scored on a steal of home.

However, Dibble managed to tie the game with one run in the third and fourth innings.

But, Dickson had the last word in the sixth as Jack McDonald scored on a wild pitch to give the Comets the lead for good.

Mason Marks got the win on the mound for the Comets, throwing 6 1/3 innings of work.

He allowed one earned run on nine hits with eight strikeouts in the game against Dibble.