MORRIS – Tecumseh blanked Morris 10-0 and hung on to beat Henryetta 9-6 Thursday.

In the win against Morris, Taylor Frizzell went yard for the Lady Savages.

Ayzia Shirey recorded Tecumseh's only triple.

Lauren Taylor led the Lady Savages with two doubles.

Gabi Jordan launched two homers, one being a grand slam, in the win over Henryetta.

Sturm and Lauren Taylor went yard in the second game of the day.

The two wins gave Tecumseh its first three-game win streak of the season.

On Friday, Tecumseh will face Talequah at 11:30 a.m. and Moore at 1 p.m. in the Muskogee Tournament. The Lady Savages return to action Saturday against Muskogee and Tulsa Union at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.