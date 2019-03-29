Playing golf for a good cause is practically an Ardmore pastime, and another opportunity is coming up soon.

Behavior Education and Recovery Inc. a local recovery center, will hold its first golf tournament April 6. The tournament, which will be held at Lakeview Golf Course, is seeking participants as well as community sponsors. Director Ronnie Robinson said while the organization wants community involvement, they’d prefer to not rely entirely on grants.

“We want to be participants in our own livelihood,” Robinson said. “We want to have fundraisers the community can take part in.”

Presently, the center can house up to 11 men and regularly hosts groups and meetings for other organizations. The center teaches classes on budgeting, parenting, life skills and communication skills among others.

“We teach a host of skills, and we always try to correlate it back to the idea that the more skills you have, the more you’re going to enjoy life and recovery,” Robinson said.

The tournament is the first in a series of annual fundraising events for the center, according to Mae Curtis, the president of BEAR’s board of directors. She said right now, 13 teams of four golfers have registered and seven slots are still available. Individuals can register as well.

“We want a good turnout, and it’s supposed to be nice weather,” Robinson said.

Local sponsors include CBD Wellness, Tim and Julie Longest, Ernie’s Meat Market, and Sullivan Insurance among others. Two Frogs, A&A plumbing and other local businesses have donated prizes for the tournament, including tickets to an Ace Frehley concert. Teams from XTO Energy and Dragon Tanks plan on participating as well.

Curtis said former NFL players, musicians and other guests are lined up to attend as well. She said the idea is to draw more attention to the center’s cause, not distract from it.

“We want to make sure that it’s community felt, and the household names we’re bringing into it, we want them to find the value in Ardmore and why it’s important for us to try to stop this epidemic,” Curtis said.

Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m. and participants that want to practice before the tournament should arrive at 7:30 a.m. Golf carts and buckets of balls will be available. The deadline to enroll is April 1, and participants can sign up by calling Robinson at (580) 319-4405.