McLOUD — The Redskins of McLoud dropped decisions to Byng, 9-5, and Blanchard, 10-0, Thursday at the McLoud Tournament.

Blanchard’s Jace Beek twirled a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13. He walked just one batter.

Duke Crossley clubbed a 2-run home run against Byng. Brendon Howard doubled and teammate Sammy Keller added two singles.

Byng scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning.

McLoud starter Hunter Ryan took the loss. Zac Conover went the final 1 2/3 innings, surrendering no runs on three hits.

Blanchard was never pressed after tallying five runs in the bottom of the first. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the run rule.

Colby Reed and Payton Miller homered for Blanchard. Reed drove in four runs.

Other Thursday results were Byng 9, Poteau 0; Blanchard 11, Poteau 6; OKC Broncos 3, Latta 1; Dale 10, Latta 2 and Dale 6, Chandler 4.

Today’s schedule will begin with McLoud facing Poteau at 10 a.m. Byng will meet Blanchard at 12:30, followed by Chandler-Latta at 3. Chandler will oppose the Broncos at 5:30 with Dale and the Broncos wrapping up the schedule at 8.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.