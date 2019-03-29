Earlier this week, the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs suffered only their third loss of the season at home against the Byng Lady Pirates.

While it might not have been served cold, the Lady Bulldogs gave Byng a dish of revenge Thursday night in their opening game at the Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall, winning 13-3 in four innings.

Shallen Mershon had the perfect start to the game for the Lady Bulldogs when she launched a solo home run to left field in the top of the first inning.

Makenzie Ruth made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout, before an RBI triple from Blakelyn Barber made it 3-0, before she later scored off an error to make it 4-0.

Byng responded with three runs in the bottom of the second, but Sulphur was waiting with an immediate response.

Kinlee Duck managed to hit a ground ball which resulted in an error in center field, allowing two runs to score to make it 6-3 in the top of the third.

Mershon struck again in the fourth, this time on an RBI single, before Ally Dixon brought home two more runs with double to left field.

Hailey Keith then got in on the action with an RBI single to left field, before Ruth made it 12-3 with a two-RBI triple to right field.

Barber finished off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center.

Bailey Minor got the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs, throwing four innings of work. She allowed three runs (0 earned) on six hits with one walk.

Sulphur moved to 10-3 overall with the victory and will continue tournament play Friday through Saturday.