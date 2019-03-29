If Thursday is a sign of things to come in a few weeks, then their could be plenty of hardware in store for several area girls golf teams.

If Thursday is a sign of things to come in a few weeks, then their could be plenty of hardware in store for several area girls golf teams.

Plainview, Lone Grove and Dickson’s teams traveled to Norman for the 3A state preview tournament, which was held at the Westwood Golf Course.

Plainview’s Lady Indians won the overall team title on the day, with the Lady Comets earning second overall.

Lone Grove meanwhile finished fourth overall at the tournament.

Adeline Norton led the way for the Lady Indians with a 69 for the day, which brought her the individual title as well.

Reagan Chaney and Hallie Schultz each shot a 73, giving them a tie for second.

Lindyn Ross finished tied for fifth with a 78, with Carrie Hutchings shooting an 82 and earning seventh overall.

Jessica Zimmerman and Addison Youderian each played as individuals for Plainview as they shot 87 and 97 respectively.

Dickson was led by Maisie Liddell who finished fourth with a 77, followed by Parker Garrett with an 86.

Baylie Hughes and Brylie Dewitt each shot a 98, with Camie McGahey shooting a 105.

Machelle Woods played as an individual representing Dickson on the day, carding a 102.

Lone Grove was led by Madison Anderson, who finished tied for seventh with an 83.

Shelby Delano shot a 97, with Paige Anderson carding a 98, followed by Megan Biber with a 100.

Ashley Brown rounded out the team scores with a 120 for Lone Grove.

Courtney Sprouse played as an individual for Lone Grove, finishing with a 127.