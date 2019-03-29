After earning a convincing victory at home on Tuesday over Thackerville, the Plainview Lady Indians slow pitch team traveled to Stonewall on Thursday for the first day of the Beast of the East tournament.

Unfortunately, the day turned out to be a splitting headache as the Lady Indians lost their opening game to the host Lady Longhorns, before ending it on a positive note with a victory over Tupelo.

Stonewall struck early with 13 runs in the first inning, eventually leading to a 21-11 victory.

Plainview managed to respond with five runs in the bottom of the first, before Stonewall added three runs in the second.

Plainview got four runs in the second, before adding two in the fifth.

Riley Grant led the offense for Plainview against Stonewall, finishing with six RBI’s in the game.

Kyla Treadwell finished with three RBI’s while Lexi Hackney had two RBI’s.

Despite going down 4-0 early against Tupelo, the Lady Indians responded with six runs in the second and never looked back in an 11-4 victory.

Plainview added five runs in the bottom of the fourth to finish off the game.

Grant had another solid game as she finished with four RBI’s against Tupelo, while Taryn Martin had two RBI’s.

Tatum Brewster, Skylar Dawson, and Madi Jackson each had one RBI in the game for the Lady Indians.

Plainview will continue in the tournament today and finish on Saturday.